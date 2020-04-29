Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.