Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

