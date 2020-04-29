Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.3% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 125,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 91,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

