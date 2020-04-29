Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

APD stock opened at $223.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

