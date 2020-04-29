Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 49,155 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 49,155 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,657. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.