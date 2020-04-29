Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 262,960 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,960 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.