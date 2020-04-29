Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 177,642 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177,642 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $49,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.12 and its 200-day moving average is $195.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

