Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 118,431 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118,431 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $21,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Target by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $145,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

