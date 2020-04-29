Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,896 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $27,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

