Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $40,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.23.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

