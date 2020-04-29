Calamos Advisors LLC Has $27.07 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 575,690 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum worth $27,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,784,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 868,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

