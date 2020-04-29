Calamos Advisors LLC Has $20.97 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,522 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $539,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.62.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.