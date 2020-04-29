Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 85,071 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 85,071 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

