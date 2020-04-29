BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

In other BSQUARE news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman bought 33,714 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,131.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

