Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $503.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.73 and a 200-day moving average of $552.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.63.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,248. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.