Brookmont Capital Management Sells 548 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

