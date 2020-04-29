Brookmont Capital Management Lowers Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co makes up 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 558,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

