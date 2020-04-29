Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. L3Harris accounts for approximately 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $406,936,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,716,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $152,639,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average is $201.38.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

