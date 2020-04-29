Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.69 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

