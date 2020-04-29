Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

