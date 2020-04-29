Brookmont Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,780 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

