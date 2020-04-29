Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 556.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 780,798 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 680,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.538 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.