Brokers Set Expectations for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NYSE:KOP opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Koppers has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.