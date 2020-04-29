Brokers Set Expectations for Advanced Disposal Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.45. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.