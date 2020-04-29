Brokers Offer Predictions for Gildan Activewear Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

NYSE:GIL opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

