Brokers Issue Forecasts for Veoneer Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veoneer in a research note issued on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the company will earn ($1.68) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $989.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 19,195.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.