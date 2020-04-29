Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransAlta Renewables Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.20 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

TSE:RNW opened at C$15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.21. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.64%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

