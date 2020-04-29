Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amgen, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report released on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.63 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.42 and its 200 day moving average is $221.56. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

