Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $1.18. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.