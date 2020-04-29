Brokerages Anticipate New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). New Age Beverages reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. State Street Corp lifted its position in New Age Beverages by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Age Beverages by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

