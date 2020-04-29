Bridgeworth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

