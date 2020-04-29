Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

