Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.95. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

