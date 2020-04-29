Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 3,402 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

