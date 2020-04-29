BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 320 at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.18) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 418.95 ($5.51).

LON:BP opened at GBX 332.80 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 307.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 436.50. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

