BP (LON:BP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 280 at DZ Bank

BP (LON:BP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at DZ Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BP. HSBC dropped their price target on BP from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on BP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 418.95 ($5.51).

LON BP opened at GBX 332.80 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 436.50. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

