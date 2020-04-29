Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 654 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

