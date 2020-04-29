Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP W. Timothy Macdonald Sells 6,635 Shares

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $47,904.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 117,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPFH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

