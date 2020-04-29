Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

