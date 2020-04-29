Blue Square Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 133,392 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 202,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 925,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,633,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.