Blue Square Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,888,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after purchasing an additional 975,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 401,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 339,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 337,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

PHG stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

