Blue Square Asset Management LLC Takes $393,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

