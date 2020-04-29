Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 34,613 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

