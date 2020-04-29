Blue Square Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.24. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.2351 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

