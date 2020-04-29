Blue Square Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.