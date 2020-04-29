Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

NYSE GS opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

