Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NYSE:NEE opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.