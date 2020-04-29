Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.03.

TSLA opened at $769.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.74. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.