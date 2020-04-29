Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 57,044 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

