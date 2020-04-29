Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,633,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $221,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 101.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,218,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $403.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.